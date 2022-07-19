Mizoram logs 280 new COVID cases; highest in 4 months

Mizoram reported 280 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 223 more than the previous day's count, taking the tally to 2,30,926, a health department official said.

This is the highest single-day spike in four months. The state had registered 287 fresh cases on April 22.

The state's coronavirus toll remained unchanged at 706, with no reports of new fatalities due to the infection.

Of the new cases, Aizawl district reported the highest at 100, followed by Serchhip (59) and Lunglei districts (54), he said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 27.72 per cent from 26.89 per cent on the previous day, the official said.

Mizoram now has 745 active cases, while 2,29,475 people have recovered from the infection, including 303 on Tuesday.

The state has tested more than 19.45 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, including 1,010 samples on Monday.

According to state immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.68 lakh people have been inoculated till Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)