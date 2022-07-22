Africa's top public health body gets $100 mln from World Bank

Left Menu

Representative image Image Credit: www.worldbank.org
Africa's main public health body, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), will receive $100 million from the World Bank to help African countries prepare for, detect and respond to disease outbreaks. The Africa CDC has played a major role in advising African countries during the COVID-19 pandemic and is also providing guidance on diseases like monkeypox.

The World Bank said in a statement that the financial support would help boost the Africa CDC's technical capacity and include investments to increase the number of epidemiologists and outbreak responders. "The project will help to cultivate regional capabilities critical to ensuring a resilient and prepared continent. It will do this by helping to build and maintain a robust public health workforce across countries' health systems," the bank said.

The Africa CDC's acting director Ahmed Ogwell Ouma said the money had come at a critical time as it was aiming to enhance its support to African countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

