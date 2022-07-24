Left Menu

Bengal records 1,817 more Covid cases, 6 fatalities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-07-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 23:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal logged 1,817 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the tally to 20,85,389, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll mounted to 21,320 with six more fatalities, it said. The state had reported 1,844 new infections on Saturday.

A total of 14,646 samples were tested on Sunday at a positivity rate of 12.41 per cent.

Bengal now has 24,329 active cases, while 20,39,740 people have so far recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

Altogether 2,71,452 people were vaccinated during the day, it added.

