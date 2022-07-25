Left Menu

ESIC scheme adds 14.93 lakh new members in May

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 14:25 IST
ESIC scheme adds 14.93 lakh new members in May
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Around 14.93 lakh new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in May 2022, according to official data released on Monday.

The latest data is part of a report -- Payroll Reporting in India: An Employment Perspective - May 2022 -- released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

It showed that the gross new enrolments with Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) rose to 1.49 crore in 2021-22, from 1.15 crore in 2020-21. It was 1.51 crore in 2019-20 and 1.49 crore in 2018-19.

From September 2017 to March 2018, around 83.35 lakh new subscribers joined the ESIC scheme.

The report said gross new enrolments with ESIC from September 2017 to May 2022 were 6.76 crore.

The NSO report is based on the payroll data of new subscribers of various social security schemes run by ESIC, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

According to the report, net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO stood at 16.81 lakh in May 2022.

It showed that from September 2017 to May 2022, around 5.48 crore (gross) new subscribers joined the Employees' Provident Fund scheme.

The report said since the number of subscribers is from various sources, there are elements of overlap, and the estimates are not additive.

NSO also said the report gives different perspectives on the levels of employment in the formal sector and does not measure employment at a holistic level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022