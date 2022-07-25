First case of monkeypox in Japan detected in Tokyo -NTV citing govt source
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 16:03 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's first case of the monkeypox virus was detected in Tokyo on Monday, broadcaster NTV reported citing an unnamed government source.
The World Health Organization on Saturday said the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represents a global health emergency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- The World Health Organization
- Tokyo
Advertisement