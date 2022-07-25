Left Menu

First case of monkeypox in Japan detected in Tokyo -NTV citing govt source

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 16:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's first case of the monkeypox virus was detected in Tokyo on Monday, broadcaster NTV reported citing an unnamed government source.

The World Health Organization on Saturday said the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represents a global health emergency.

