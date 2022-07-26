Left Menu

China reports 976 new COVID cases for July 25 vs 800 day earlier

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 19 new local infections, compared with 21 a day earlier, four of which were symptomatic. Two of the cases in Shenzhen were found outside quarantined areas.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 26-07-2022 06:51 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 06:51 IST
China reports 976 new COVID cases for July 25 vs 800 day earlier
China reported 976 new coronavirus cases for July 25, of which 148 were symptomatic and 828 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That compared with 800 new cases a day earlier - 150 symptomatic and 650 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of July 25, mainland China had confirmed 228,946 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported no new local cases, compared with one symptomatic case the previous day, the local government said. Shanghai reported four new local symptomatic cases, compared with three a day earlier, and 15 local asymptomatic case, the same as the previous day, local government data showed.

Three cases in Shanghai were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with none a day before. The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 19 new local infections, compared with 21 a day earlier, four of which were symptomatic.

Two of the cases in Shenzhen were found outside quarantined areas.

