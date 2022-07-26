Left Menu

Goa govt to inoculate 10.5 lakh people with booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine in two months

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-07-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 14:33 IST
Goa govt to inoculate 10.5 lakh people with booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine in two months
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government plans to administer a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 10.5 lakh people in the next two months, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

Various government departments will be roped in to achieve this target of administering the dose, Rane told reporters on Monday.

At least 79,655 people were administered the booster dose till Monday, he said, adding that the state women and child development department will be involved in the exercise to cover more population.

''As many as 33,772 people in the age group of 18 to 59 have been administered the precautionary dose, while 45,883 people above 60 have taken the jab so far,'' the minister said.

The entire eligible population in the state will have to be covered by September 30, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
3
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022