Sikkim reports 134 Covid positive cases

Sikkim reported 134 coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours taking the COVID-19 caseload in the state to 41390, according to a health department bulletin on Tuesday.

Sikkim at present has 1125 active cases, while 39023 persons have recovered from coronavirus and 774 others have migrated from the state.

The toll due to infection in Sikkim stands at 468.

A total 791 samples were tested in the past 24 hours taking total number of tests done so far to 354762.

The daily Covid positivity rate in Sikkim is 16.94 per cent.

