Left Menu

Sikkim reports 134 Covid positive cases

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 26-07-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 17:59 IST
Sikkim reports 134 Covid positive cases
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim reported 134 coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours taking the COVID-19 caseload in the state to 41390, according to a health department bulletin on Tuesday.

Sikkim at present has 1125 active cases, while 39023 persons have recovered from coronavirus and 774 others have migrated from the state.

The toll due to infection in Sikkim stands at 468.

A total 791 samples were tested in the past 24 hours taking total number of tests done so far to 354762.

The daily Covid positivity rate in Sikkim is 16.94 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022