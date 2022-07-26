Left Menu

Goa: COVID-19 antigen test must for patients getting admitted to GMCH

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-07-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 19:49 IST
Goa: COVID-19 antigen test must for patients getting admitted to GMCH
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government on Tuesday said that all patients getting admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will have to undergo antigen test for coronavirus. State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane inspected the apex hospital (GMCH) located at Bambolim.

“It has been decided that all the patients getting admitted in the Goa Medical College and Hospital will have to undergo antigen testing,” the minister said.

While antigen testing was made mandatory for both patients and relatives attending them in the hospital when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak, Rane said only patients will have to undergo the test this time around.

Following his visit, the minister admitted that a few wards in the hospital were congested, with some patients sleeping on the floor.

Rane instructed GMCH officials to dedicate three wards in the super specialty hospital block to the medicine ward and shift some of the patients there, it was stated.

The GMCH is burdened, as the district hospitals were referring their cases to the facility, he said, adding that doctors will be instructed to manage patients at the peripheral hospitals, without referring them to the GMCH, except in emergency cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
2
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022