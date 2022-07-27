Left Menu

Shanghai reports 14 new local asymptomatic COVID cases for July 26

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 27-07-2022 05:29 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 05:29 IST
Shanghai reports 14 new local asymptomatic COVID cases for July 26
  • Country:
  • China

Shanghai reported 14 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for July 26, down from 15 a day earlier, while local symptomatic cases were two, down from four the day before, the city government said on Wednesday.

One case was reported outside quarantined areas, compared with three the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for July 26, unchanged from a day earlier.

Also Read: Shanghai declares another rare extreme heat warning

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
2
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
3
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022