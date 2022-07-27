Shanghai reports 14 new local asymptomatic COVID cases for July 26

Shanghai reported 14 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for July 26, down from 15 a day earlier, while local symptomatic cases were two, down from four the day before, the city government said on Wednesday.

One case was reported outside quarantined areas, compared with three the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for July 26, unchanged from a day earlier.

