MP: 27-yr-old unvaccinated woman succumbs to COVID-19

A 27-year-old woman, who had not taken a single dose of vaccine against COVID-19, succumbed to the viral infection at a government hospital in Indore, a health official said on Wednesday.

The patient was already suffering from serious ailments related to blood and kidney, the official said.

The woman was admitted to the government-run Manorama Raje TB Hospital here in Madhya Pradesh on July 21 for the treatment of pancytopenia (a blood-related illness) and kidney problems. She died on July 24, the official said.

During treatment in the hospital, the woman was also found infected with the coronavirus. She had not taken a single dose of vaccine against the infection, the official said.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. B S Saitya also confirmed that the woman had not taken the anti-COVID-19 vaccine. The health department included her death in its bulletin issued on Tuesday. With this, the COVID-19 death toll in Indore has gone up to 1,465, as per official figures.

Indore, the industrial hub of MP, had been among the worst affected districts in the state because of COVID-19.

In the last 24 hours, 104 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the district. Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, the COVID-19 infection tally in the district has reached 2,10,768 people.

