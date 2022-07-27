Left Menu

Bengal logs 1,273 new COVID-19 cases, five fresh fatalities

Bengal logs 1,273 new COVID-19 cases, five fresh fatalities
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 20,88,988 on Wednesday as 1,273 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 21,339, a health bulletin said.

The daily positivity rate dipped to 8.55 per cent as 14,888 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The state now has 20,094 active cases, while 20,47,555 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 2,461 in the last 24 hours.

