Shanghai reports 11 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 3 symptomatic for July 27

Shanghai reported 11 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for July 27, down from 14 a day earlier, while local symptomatic cases were three, up from two the day before, the city government said on Thursday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with one the day before. Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for July 27, unchanged from a day earlier.

