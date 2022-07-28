Left Menu

Doctors from Delhi's private hospital perform first ever liver transplant in Sudan

This surgical procedure replaces the damaged liver with a healthy one from a deceased donor or a portion of a healthy liver from a living donor, it said.A liver transplant is usually reserved as a treatment option for patients suffering from significant complications due to end-stage chronic liver disease or liver failure.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A team of doctors from a private hospital in Delhi visited Sudan recently and performed the African nation's first liver transplant on a 35-year-old male patient suffering from end-stage liver failure.

The problem of liver failure is on the rise among people of different age groups and is considered to be fatal, requiring immediate medical intervention.

On the severity of this case, Dr Shailender Lalwani, one of the doctors from Manipal Hospital who performed the surgery, said except for the transplant, there was no other way left to save the patient.

''Liver failure is a condition that is highly affected by lifestyle choices. Therefore, it is always recommended to have healthy practices in life and be watchful of any potential symptoms of the disease. Frequent abdominal pain, nausea, and weakness can be warning signs of this fatal condition,'' Dr Lalwani said.

''This case was unique for us but the patient was able to take the surgery positively and there was no sign of infection,'' he said.

The hospital, in a statement, said, ''In the majority of cases, this condition is not detected at the initial stages and slowly deteriorates the function of the body.'' To tackle this situation, a liver transplant could turn out to be crucial in saving the life of a patient. This surgical procedure replaces the damaged liver with a healthy one from a deceased donor or a portion of a healthy liver from a living donor, it said.

A liver transplant is usually reserved as a treatment option for patients suffering from significant complications due to end-stage chronic liver disease or liver failure.

