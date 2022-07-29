FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Japan is nudging regional authorities to take steps in battling the spread of the new coronavirus variant, while a study from Portugal shows that the Omicron BA.5 subvariant is linked with higher odds of causing a second SARS-COV-2 infection.
* Eikon users, click on COVID-19: MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of news. ASIA-PACIFIC
* Japan is encouraging regional authorities to take their own counter-measures against the spread of a new coronavirus variant that has sent cases surging to record levels, but there is no plan for any sweeping national measures. * Russia reported 11,515 new daily cases on Thursday, authorities said, the highest such figure since April 13.
* China needs to rethink its zero-COVID policy to avoid more harm to the economy, as well as come up with a long-term solution to the crisis in the real estate sector, a senior IMF official said. EUROPE
* British employers are their most pessimistic about hiring and investment since the depths of the pandemic crisis due to surging inflation and an acute shortage of workers to fill jobs, a survey showed. AMERICAS
* Coffee shop sales in the United States have not fully recovered from a deep slump early in the pandemic, as most customers are still working from home for at least a third of their work time, a research publication showed. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* Compared with the earlier Omicron BA.2 subvariant, currently dominant Omicron BA.5 is linked with higher odds of causing a second SARS-COV-2 infection regardless of vaccination status, a study from Portugal suggests. ECONOMIC IMPACT
* Japan's factories ramped up output at the fastest pace in more than nine years in June as disruptions due to China's COVID-19 curbs eased, a welcome sign for policymakers hoping the economic outlook will improve.
