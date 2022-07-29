Mumbai sees 290 COVID-19 cases, one death, 298 recoveries

Mumbai on Friday reported 290 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the tally to 11,24,205 and the toll to 19,648, a civic official said.

The addition to the tally was slightly more than the 281 cases detected a day earlier, though the trend of sub-300 additions since July 16 continued, he pointed out.

Of the 290 new cases, only 23 are asymptomatic, the official added.

The recovery count rose by 298 to touch 11,02,760, which left the metropolis with an active caseload of 1,797, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

The overall number of coronavirus tests in the city stood at 1,78,08,101 after 9,202 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, he said.

This was more than 8,775 samples examined on Thursday, the official pointed out.

BMC data showed the recovery rate was 98 per cent and overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases between July 22 and 28 was 0.023 percent.

The caseload doubling time was 3,090 days, as per civic data.

