Mizoram's COVID-positivity rate jumps to 30%

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 30-07-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 15:31 IST
Mizoram reported 218 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday at a positivity rate of 30.28 per cent, a health official said.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 84, followed by Lunglei district (54) and Mamit district (26), he said.

The Northeastern state has so far reported 2,32,602 cases. The death toll remained at 710 with no new fatalities recorded.

The positivity rate jumped to 30.28 per cent from 22.22 per cent on Friday, the official said, adding that the new cases were detected after testing 719 samples.

There are 1,013 active cases in the state at present, while 2,30,879 people have recovered, including 127 in the last 24 hours, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

