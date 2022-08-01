China's Shenzhen reports 1 asymptomatic COVID case for July 31
China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 infection on July 31, down from three a day earlier, official data showed on Monday.
The new infection was an asymptomatic case found in quarantined areas, the Shenzhen Health Commission said.
