Arunachal Pradesh reports more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 02-08-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 12:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive day on Tuesday reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as 86 more people recuperated from the disease while 69 tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

The COVID-19 tally rose to 65,893, while a total of 65,164 people have recuperated from the disease thus far.

The northeastern state had recorded 47 recoveries and 17 fresh infections on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 296, with no new fatality recorded in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr. Lobsang Jampa said.

Dibany Valley reported 18 new cases followed by Upper Siang (12), Namsai (11), and five each from Changlang and Lower Subansiri districts respectively, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 433 active COVID-19 cases, the SSO said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.89 percent, while the active ratio is 0.66 percent, Dr. Jampa said.

Namsai district has the highest number of active cases at 68, followed by Dibang Valley at 48, East Siang (37), the Capital Complex Region comprising, Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, and Banderdewa areas at 35, and Upper Siang with 28 active cases.

A total of 12,83,381 samples have been tested for Coronavirus in the state thus far, including 431 on Monday, Jampa added. So far 18,07,991 people have been inoculated with Coronavirus vaccines in the state, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dr. Dimong Padung informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

