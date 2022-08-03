Japan's KM Biologics sees overseas demand for newly approved monkeypox vaccine

Japanese pharmaceuticals company KM Biologics Co has already seen overseas interest in its monkeypox vaccine which was recently approved by domestic regulators. KM Biologics, a unit of candy maker Meiji Holdings Co , has had "several inquiries from overseas" a company official told Reuters on Wednesday, declining to comment on any export plan for the shot.

Japan's health ministry on Tuesday approved the company's freeze-dried smallpox vaccine LC16 KMB for use against monkeypox, after an experts panel recommended the move last week. Japan has had only two confirmed cases of monkeypox during the current global outbreak.

Based in the southern prefecture of Kumamoto, KM Biologics mainly produces vaccines for humans and veterinary use. It has an inactivated COVID-19 shot currently in development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)