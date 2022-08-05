Left Menu

White House: Biden to remain in isolation until he tests negative for COVID

Updated: 05-08-2022 01:56 IST
President Joe Biden will remain in isolation until he tests negative for COVID-19, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

She also said it would be up to Biden's physician, Kevin O'Connor, to decide whether two negative tests were needed to end his isolation.

Biden tested positive again for COVID-19 on Thursday but he was feeling "very well," O'Connor said in a memo released earlier by the White House.

