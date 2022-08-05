Left Menu

Macau to resume ferry services with Shenzhen in China

People leaving Macau for Zhuhai must have a certificate of a negative COVID test taken within the past 24 hours and take a further two tests within three days of arriving in the Chinese city.

Macau's government said on Friday it would resume ferry services with the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen on Aug. 8, as authorities try to unwind stringent COVID-19 restrictions in the world's biggest gambling hub.

The announcement comes after the city government said that people could enter the neighbouring mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai without quarantine from Wednesday. Macau, a Chinese-ruled former Portuguese colony, on Tuesday reopened public services and entertainment facilities and allowed dining-in at restaurants.

However, casino operators are unlikely to see a significant uptick in revenues in coming weeks with many restrictions still in place. People leaving Macau for Zhuhai must have a certificate of a negative COVID test taken within the past 24 hours and take a further two tests within three days of arriving in the Chinese city. People who have had the virus cannot enter until after 30 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

