Left Menu

COVID-19: 823 new cases, 2 fatalities reported in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-08-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 19:15 IST
COVID-19: 823 new cases, 2 fatalities reported in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir registered 823 fresh COVID-9 cases on Friday, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,68,245, officials said here.

Two fresh deaths were also reported due to the Coronavirus, they said.

While 190 cases were reported from Jammu division, 633 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, the officials said. The death toll due to the virus rose to 4,776 as two fresh deaths were reported from the union territory, the officials said.

There are 5,133 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,58,336, the officials said The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022