Himachal Pradesh reports 780 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Himachal Pradesh recorded 780 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities due to the disease on Friday, pushing the state's infection tally to 3,03,750 and the death toll to 4,153, officials said.

A 50-year-old woman in Kangra and an 82-year-old man in Shimla died of the infection, they said.

The tally of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 5,227.

As many as 951 more people have recuperated from the disease in the state, taking their number to 2,94,350.

