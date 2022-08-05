Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh reports 780 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-08-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 20:10 IST
Himachal Pradesh recorded 780 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities due to the disease on Friday, pushing the state's infection tally to 3,03,750 and the death toll to 4,153, officials said.

A 50-year-old woman in Kangra and an 82-year-old man in Shimla died of the infection, they said.

The tally of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 5,227.

As many as 951 more people have recuperated from the disease in the state, taking their number to 2,94,350.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

