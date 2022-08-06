Left Menu

Assam: 18 people fall ill after consuming prasad in Majuli

At least 18 people fell ill after consuming 'prasad' at a religious function in Assam's Majuli district.

ANI | Majuli (Assam) | Updated: 06-08-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 12:49 IST
Assam: 18 people fall ill after consuming prasad in Majuli
People admitted to hospital after consuming prasad in Majuli. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
At least 18 people fell ill after consuming 'prasad' at a religious function in Assam's Majuli district. The incident took place in the Maharichuk area near Garmur in the river island district on Friday night. According to the reports, the villagers attended a religious programme and soon after consuming the 'prasad', the people complained of stomachache and vomiting.

At least 18 people including three children were immediately admitted to the Sri Sri Pitambar Dev Goswami district hospital and the local administration suspected it as food poisoning. Pulak Mahanta, Deputy Commissioner of Majuli district told ANI, "The people were immediately admitted to the hospital. Their condition is now stable." On the other hand, Dr Amulya Goswami, Superintendent of the district hospital said, "Out of 18 people who have been admitted to the hospital, three are children and 11 are female." "Last night 12 persons came to the hospital after they complained of stomachache and vomiting. Today morning, six more people have been admitted to the hospital. Their health condition is now stable. We suspect that it is a case of food poisoning case," Dr Amulya Goswami added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

