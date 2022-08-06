Do not impose COVID-19 restrictions on traders: CTI to Delhi govt, LG

The Chamber of Trade and Industry has requested the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena not to impose any restrictions on traders in case of the implementation of COVID-19 guidelines in the future.

The request was made in view of the upcoming festive season. The CTI has also written to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) regarding the same as it is concerned that with the spike in Coronavirus cases in the national capital, virus-related restrictions will be imposed on traders, leading to loss in business. CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal and president Subhash Khandelwal said that they have been receiving distress calls from different sectors and business organisations.

''Traders of all the areas have started preparing for the upcoming festive season and they are worried that any restriction might disrupt their business. Artists, singers, actors, stalls, swings, lighting, sound, tents and those associated with Ramlila, wait throughout the year,'' Goyal said.

He stated that wholesalers have started placing orders to the manufacturers for festivals like Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Janmashtami, Navratri, Dussehra and Deepawali. Further, the CTI has also appealed to everyone to get their COVID vaccination and booster doses on time and maintain the pandemic protocols in the public.

Delhi on Friday recorded 2,419 Covid cases, the highest in six months, with a positivity rate of 12.95 per cent, while two more people died due to the disease, according to the health department data.

