FACTBOX-Monkeypox cases and deaths around the world

More than 80 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, which the World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency, as confirmed cases crossed 27,800 and non-endemic countries reported their first deaths.

Below are the non-endemic countries that have reported monkeypox-related deaths: * BRAZIL reported its first death on July 31.

* INDIA reported first death on Aug. 1.

* SPAIN reported its second death on July 30.

Below is a list of non-endemic countries that have reported monkeypox cases: ASIA-PACIFIC

* AUSTRALIA had confirmed 57 cases as of Aug. 4.

* INDIA had confirmed nine cases as of Aug. 3.

* JAPAN had reported two cases as of July 29.

* NEW ZEALAND had reported three cases on Aug. 2.

* The PHILIPPINES reported its first case on July 29.

* SINGAPORE had confirmed 15 cases as of Aug. 5.

* SOUTH KOREA reported two cases on June 22.

* TAIWAN confirmed two cases as of Aug. 2.

* THAILAND had confirmed four cases as of Aug. 5. EUROPE

* ANDORRA had confirmed three cases as of July 27.

* AUSTRIA had confirmed 160 cases as of Aug. 5.

* BELGIUM had detected 482 cases by Aug. 3.

* BOSNIA reported its first case on July 13.

* BULGARIA had confirmed four cases as of July 22.

* CROATIA had reported 12 cases by Aug. 2.

* CZECH REPUBLIC had confirmed 26 cases as of Aug. 3.

* CYPRUS reported its first case on Aug. 2.

* DENMARK had confirmed 123 cases by Aug. 8.

* ESTONIA had confirmed nine cases by Aug. 5.

* FINLAND had confirmed 22 cases as of Aug. 4.

* FRANCE had confirmed 2,423 cases by Aug. 4.

* GEORGIA confirmed its first case on June 15.

* GERMANY had reported 2,887 cases by Aug. 5.

* GIBRALTAR had confirmed five cases as of July 20.

* GREECE had confirmed 33 cases by Aug. 3.

* HUNGARY had confirmed 42 cases by Aug. 3.

* ICELAND had reported 10 cases as of Aug. 3.

* IRELAND had confirmed 97 cases as of Aug. 3.

* ITALY had detected 545 cases as of Aug. 5.

* LATVIA had confirmed three cases as of July 25.

* LITHUANIA confirmed its first case on Aug. 3.

* LUXEMBOURG had confirmed 31 cases as of Aug. 3.

* MALTA had confirmed 17 cases as of July 20.

* MONTENEGRO reported its first case on Aug. 1.

* The NETHERLANDS had confirmed 957 cases as of Aug. 4.

* NORWAY had reported 65 cases by Aug. 8.

* POLAND had reported 63 cases by Aug. 2.

* PORTUGAL had confirmed 710 cases as of Aug. 5.

* ROMANIA had confirmed 22 cases as of Aug. 2.

* RUSSIA confirmed its first case on July 12.

* SERBIA had reported 10 cases as of July 27.

* SLOVAKIA had confirmed six cases as of Aug. 2.

* SLOVENIA had reported 37 cases as of Aug. 2.

* SPAIN had confirmed 4,942 cases by Aug. 5.

* SWEDEN had confirmed 111 cases by Aug. 4.

* SWITZERLAND had confirmed 316 cases as of Aug. 5.

* The UNITED KINGDOM had 2,768 confirmed cases as of Aug. 4, including 2,639 in England, 67 in Scotland, 25 in Northern Ireland and 37 in Wales.

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

* ISRAEL had reported 166 cases as of Aug. 7.

* LEBANON had reported four cases as of July 21.

* MOROCCO reported first case on June 2.

* QATAR confirmed its first case on July 20.

* SAUDI ARABIA detected its first case on July 14.

* SOUTH AFRICA confirmed its third case on July 11.

* TURKEY reported first case on June 30.

* The UNITED ARAB EMIRATES had reported 16 infections as of July 24. AMERICAS

* ARGENTINA had confirmed 32 cases as of Aug. 3.

* The BAHAMAS confirmed its first case on June 24.

* BARBADOS confirmed its first case on July 21.

* BERMUDA confirmed its first case on July 21.

* BRAZIL had confirmed 1,721 cases by Aug. 4.

* BOLIVIA had confirmed five cases by Aug. 6.

* CANADA had confirmed 957 infections as of Aug. 5.

* CHILE had reported 91 cases as of Aug. 4.

* COLOMBIA had reported 22 cases as of Aug. 5.

* COSTA RICA confirmed three cases on July 28.

* DOMINICAN REPUBLIC confirmed its fourth case on Aug. 3.

* ECUADOR had confirmed seven cases as of Aug. 4.

* GUATEMALA confirmed its first case on Aug. 3.

* JAMAICA had confirmed three cases as of Aug. 5.

* MEXICO had confirmed 91 cases as of Aug. 3.

* PANAMA confirmed its first case on July 4.

* PERU had confirmed 340 cases by Aug. 3.

* PUERTO RICO had confirmed 21 cases as of July 29.

* The UNITED STATES had confirmed 7,509 cases by Aug. 5.

* URUGUAY confirmed its second case on Aug. 2.

* VENEZUELA confirmed its first case on June 12. Sources: Data from World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reuters stories, releases from local authorities

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)