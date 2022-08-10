Left Menu

Delhi records 17% rise in crimes against women; on average six rapes reported daily

Earlier, women were not much aware about laws, but now they are coming forward to report the incidents happening against them, the officer said.An activist expressed concern over the rise in crimes against women in the national capital.This is very sad that crimes against women have surged in the capital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 18:24 IST
Delhi records 17% rise in crimes against women; on average six rapes reported daily
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital recorded a 17 percent rise in crimes against women in the first six-and-half months of this year as compared to the corresponding period last year, with an average of six rapes being reported daily, according to Delhi Police data.

Cases of assault on women increased by almost 19 percent, while instances of cruelty by husbands and in-laws rose by 29 percent during the period.

According to the data, Delhi recorded 6,747 cases of crimes against women between January 1 and July 15 in 2021 and the number went up to 7,887 in 2022.

Till July 15 this year, the city reported 1,100 rape cases as compared to 1,033 in the same period last year.

Cases of assault on women with intent to outrage their modesty have also gone up and a total of 1,480 such cases have been reported. The number was 1,244 last year.

Cases of insult to the modesty of women have marginally gone down from 229 in 2021 to 225 in 2022, the data showed.

Cases of the kidnapping of women increased by around 17 percent, while cases of abduction of women went down by almost 43 percent. A total of 2,197 cases of kidnapping of women have been reported this year, 317 more than last year, it stated.

The number of cases of abduction of women was 105 in 2022 and 184 in 2021.

A total of 2,704 cases of cruelty by husbands and in-laws were reported in the national capital in 2022 and the figure was 2,096 in 2021, it said, adding that 69 cases of dowry death and seven under the Dowry Prohibition Act have also been reported.

A senior police officer said awareness among women has increased. Police are regularly sensitizing women in colleges, schools, and colonies. In most rape cases, the accused is known to the victim. Earlier, women were not much aware of laws, but now they are coming forward to report the incidents happening against them, the officer said.

An activist expressed concern over the rise in crimes against women in the national capital.

''This is very sad that crimes against women have surged in the capital. The crimes by husbands have also increased. Do we need to look what is the reason behind this? Are our men feeling insecure and why are they resorting to this? ''The surge may also be due to an increase in reporting of crime. Maybe, many many women are coming forward to report such incidents. It is good they are speaking up and not hiding,'' said Chhavi Methi, an activist with the Bhartiya Samajik Jagritik Sanghatan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022