Left Menu

COVID-19: Ladakh reports 6 new cases

Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.The officials said there are 111 active Covid cases in Ladakh -- 103 in Leh and 8 in Kargil.A total of 219 sample reports were tested in Ladakh.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 10-08-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 22:35 IST
COVID-19: Ladakh reports 6 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh on Wednesday reported six new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 29,027, officials said.

All the fresh cases were reported from Leh, they said.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The officials said there are 111 active Covid cases in Ladakh -- 103 in Leh and 8 in Kargil.

A total of 219 sample reports were tested in Ladakh. Of these, 213 sample reports in Leh were found to be negative.

A total of 13 people were discharged from hospitals in Leh after they tested negative for COVID-19.

With this, the total number of recoveries stands a 28,688, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022