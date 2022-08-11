China reports 2,166 new COVID cases for Aug 10 vs 1,094 day earlier

Left Menu

Mainland China reported 2,166 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 10, of which 700 were symptomatic and 1,466 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. The southern technology hub of Shenzhen also recorded no new infections. The holiday city Sanya on the southern end of Hainan island, which is battling an outbreak, reported 1,690 symptomatic and 1,504 asymptomatic cases from Aug. 1 through Aug. 10.

Mainland China reported 2,166 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 10, of which 700 were symptomatic and 1,466 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. That compared with 1,094 new cases a day earlier - 444 symptomatic and 650 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Aug. 10, mainland China had confirmed 232,809 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported two confirmed cases while the financial hub Shanghai reported zero new cases, the local government data showed. The southern technology hub of Shenzhen also recorded no new infections.

The holiday city Sanya on the southern end of Hainan island, which is battling an outbreak, reported 1,690 symptomatic and 1,504 asymptomatic cases from Aug. 1 through Aug. 10.

