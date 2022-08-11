Left Menu

Arunachal logs 21 more Covid cases

PTI | Itanagar | 11-08-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh reported 21 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 66,314, a senior health department official said on Thursday.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296, he said.

The state now has 231 active cases, while 65,787 people have recovered from the disease thus far, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

A total of 12,86,257 samples have been tested for coronavirus so far, including 226 since Wednesday.

Over 18.10 lakh people have been inoculated till date, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said.

