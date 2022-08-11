Arunachal logs 21 more Covid cases
- Country:
- India
Arunachal Pradesh reported 21 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 66,314, a senior health department official said on Thursday.
The death toll remained unchanged at 296, he said.
The state now has 231 active cases, while 65,787 people have recovered from the disease thus far, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.
A total of 12,86,257 samples have been tested for coronavirus so far, including 226 since Wednesday.
Over 18.10 lakh people have been inoculated till date, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State
- Lobsang Jampa
- Surveillance Officer
- Dimong Padung
- State Immunisation
ALSO READ
ED records Sonia Gandhi's statement on third day of questioning in money laundering case
Students of Ryan International Group of Institutions Shines Bright in the City, State and National Toppers List
Bihar State Road Development Corporation Ltd. (BSRDC) appoints Rodic Consultants as PMU for Output and Performance-Based Road Maintenance Contracts
France to help Benin and Gulf of Guinea states battle militants
U.S. Treasury to allow COVID funds for state, local affordable housing loans