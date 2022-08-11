Left Menu

Ladakh reports 12 new Covid cases

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-08-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 18:03 IST
Ladakh reported 12 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the tally to 29,038, officials said.

All the positive cases were detected in Leh district.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths have taken place in Leh and 60 in Kargil district, the officials said.

The number of active cases has risen to 112 -- 104 in Leh and eight in Kargil.

As many as 11 more patients were discharged from a hospital in Leh after they were cured of the disease, the officials said.

The total number of recoveries stands at 28,699, they said.

