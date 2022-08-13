Hoping to see Sonia Gandhi back in action soon, says Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday expressed concern over Congress President Sonia Gandhi testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time in two months.

In a tweet, he wished her a speedy recovery.

''Concerned about the health of Indian National Congress President Tmt (Mrs) Sonia Gandhi who has tested positive for COVID-19. Wishing her a speedy and complete recovery. Hoping to see her back in action soon,'' he said.

''Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol,'' Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had said in a tweet earlier in the day.

