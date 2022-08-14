China reports 2,604 new COVID cases for Aug 13 vs 2,144 a day earlier

Left Menu

China reported 2,604 new COVID-19 infections on Aug. 13, of which 684 were symptomatic and 1,920 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. A day earlier there 2,144 new cases, 704 symptomatic and 1,440 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 14-08-2022 06:52 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 06:52 IST
There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Aug. 13, mainland China had confirmed 234,901 cases with symptoms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

