China reports 2,604 new COVID cases for Aug 13 vs 2,144 a day earlier

China reported 2,604 new COVID-19 infections on Aug. 13, of which 684 were symptomatic and 1,920 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. A day earlier there 2,144 new cases, 704 symptomatic and 1,440 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Aug. 13, mainland China had confirmed 234,901 cases with symptoms.

