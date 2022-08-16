Left Menu

25 more 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' dedicated to people in Punjab: CM Mann

Twenty-five more Aam Aadmi Clinics were dedicated to people of Punjab on Tuesday, said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here. As per our commitment with people to set up a network of such clinics to provide quality healthcare services free of cost, we have dedicated 25 more clinics today in addition to 75 dedicated on August 15, said Mann.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-08-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 16:56 IST
Punjab Cheif Minister Bhagwant Mann (ANI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
Twenty-five more ''Aam Aadmi Clinics'' were dedicated to people of Punjab on Tuesday, said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here. ''As per our commitment with people to set up a network of such clinics to provide quality healthcare services free of cost, we have dedicated 25 more clinics today in addition to 75 dedicated on August 15,'' said Mann. The CM said soon such clinics will be set up in every nook and corner of the state.

''This is a humble effort by the state government to transform Punjab into a healthy and disease-free state by imparting quality health services,'' said Mann in a statement here.

Mann said he envisioned that residents of the state will no longer have to spend money in hospitals for getting treatment and diagnostic facilities.

Patients can avail medical services by stepping into these clinics, he said.

All successive governments have hitherto paid no attention towards providing healthcare services to people due to which the common man had to suffer a lot, he said.

Mann said people will be offered 41 packages with around 100 clinical tests free of cost in these clinics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

