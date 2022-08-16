Left Menu

States asked to hold vaccination camps for booster dose at stations, religious sites

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
With just 17 percent of eligible people receiving the precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccines till August 15, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya appealed to states on Tuesday to organize vaccination camps at public places such as railway stations, airports, and religious sites to boost the coverage.

Mandaviya, who interacted with the health ministers of states and Union territories virtually, advised them to widely publicize the availability of heterologous precaution doses of the Corbevax vaccine.

He also urged them to organize vaccination camps at public places such as bus stands, railway stations, airports, schools/colleges, pilgrimage routes, and religious sites to increase the uptake of precaution doses among the eligible beneficiaries.

The precaution dose coverage among the 64,89,99,721 eligible population was eight percent till July 14.

On July 15, the government launched a 75-day special drive to administer precaution doses to all aged 18 years and above at government vaccination centers free of cost.

Only 17 percent -- 12,36,03,060 -- of the nearly 74.5 crore eligible individuals have been administered precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines till August 15.

The COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava, aimed at boosting the uptake of precaution doses among the eligible population, is being held as part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

States and Union territories were also advised to ensure that all vaccine doses are utilized based on the FEFO (first expiry, first out) principle to avoid the expiry of the vaccines. ''Vaccines are precious national resource and states need to ensure that not even a single dose expires, through meticulous planning and regular review,'' Mandaviya stressed.

