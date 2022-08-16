U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19 - statement
U.S. first lady Jill Biden has testified positive for COVID-19, her communications director Elizabeth Alexander said on Tuesday.
After testing negative for COVID-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, the first lady began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening. She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive, the spokeswoman said.
President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House said. (Reporting By Paul Grant; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
