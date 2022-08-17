Shanghai reports 4 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 0 symptomatic for Aug 16

Shanghai reported four new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Aug. 16, up from three cases a day earlier, while no local symptomatic cases were reported, versus none the day before, the city government said on Wednesday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with none the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Aug. 16, unchanged from a day earlier.

