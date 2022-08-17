India at 75: Blood donation camps organised in Telangana

Ruling TRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla, along with others, took part in a blood donation camp here on Wednesday marking celebrations of 75 years of Independence being organised by the state government.

Blood donation camps were organised at various places in the state as part of the drive.

''As a part of #SwatantraBharathaVajrotsavalu, Donated blood along with other donors at Telangana Bhavan,'' Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted.

State Health Minister T Harish Rao, who attended an event at Siddipet, said about 10,000 units of blood is being collected on Wednesday itself.

The health staff were conducting blood donation camps at health facilities, including teaching hospitals and all health centres, an official release quoted him as saying.

The state government has been organising the celebration of 75 years of Independence for a fortnight since August 8.

The state government committee on the fortnight-long celebrations, headed by TRS MP K Keshav Rao, held a meeting here on Wednesday.

The panel decided to organise events on a grand scale on August 22 when the celebrations conclude, an official release said.

It said saplings would be planted on a large scale on August 21 as part of the celebrations.

Mass singing of the national anthem was held all over the state on Tuesday in which more than 28 lakh citizens participated.

