Left Menu

India at 75: Blood donation camps organised in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-08-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 16:41 IST
India at 75: Blood donation camps organised in Telangana
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Ruling TRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla, along with others, took part in a blood donation camp here on Wednesday marking celebrations of 75 years of Independence being organised by the state government.

Blood donation camps were organised at various places in the state as part of the drive.

''As a part of #SwatantraBharathaVajrotsavalu, Donated blood along with other donors at Telangana Bhavan,'' Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted.

State Health Minister T Harish Rao, who attended an event at Siddipet, said about 10,000 units of blood is being collected on Wednesday itself.

The health staff were conducting blood donation camps at health facilities, including teaching hospitals and all health centres, an official release quoted him as saying.

The state government has been organising the celebration of 75 years of Independence for a fortnight since August 8.

The state government committee on the fortnight-long celebrations, headed by TRS MP K Keshav Rao, held a meeting here on Wednesday.

The panel decided to organise events on a grand scale on August 22 when the celebrations conclude, an official release said.

It said saplings would be planted on a large scale on August 21 as part of the celebrations.

Mass singing of the national anthem was held all over the state on Tuesday in which more than 28 lakh citizens participated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022