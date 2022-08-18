Shanghai reports 4 new local asymptomatic COVID cases for Aug 17
Shanghai reported four new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Aug. 17, the same as a day earlier, while no local symptomatic cases were reported, the same as a day before, the city government said on Thursday.
Two cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with none the day before.
Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Aug. 17, unchanged from a day earlier.
