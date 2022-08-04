Shanghai reports 2 new local COVID cases for Aug 3

Shanghai reported two new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for August 3, from zero cases a day before, the city government said on Thursday.

The cases, found in quarantined areas, broke a three-day record of no new infections in the city.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for August 3, unchanged from a day earlier.

