Left Menu

Shanghai reports 2 new local COVID cases for Aug 3

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 04-08-2022 05:25 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 05:25 IST
Shanghai reports 2 new local COVID cases for Aug 3
  • Country:
  • China

Shanghai reported two new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for August 3, from zero cases a day before, the city government said on Thursday.

The cases, found in quarantined areas, broke a three-day record of no new infections in the city.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for August 3, unchanged from a day earlier.

Also Read: Shanghai reports 15 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 3 symptomatic for July 21

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global
4
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022