Shanghai reports 2 new local COVID cases for Aug 3
Shanghai reported two new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for August 3, from zero cases a day before, the city government said on Thursday.
The cases, found in quarantined areas, broke a three-day record of no new infections in the city.
Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for August 3, unchanged from a day earlier.
