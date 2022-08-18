Left Menu

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 18-08-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 15:31 IST
Arunachal logs 33 fresh COVID-19 cases
Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 66,480 on Thursday as 33 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

The northeastern state had reported 43 cases on the previous day.

The toll remained unchanged at 296 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was recorded in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr. Lobsang Jampa said.

Kamle district recorded the highest number of new cases at 11, followed by five in West Kameng and three each in Namsai and Lower Subansiri districts.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 142 active cases, while 66,042 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including 36 on Wednesday, the SSO said.

Namsai district has the highest number of active cases at 34, followed by 17 in East Siang and 11 each in West Kameng and Kamle.

The state has thus far tested over 12.87 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 233 on Wednesday, Jampa added.

