Doctor posted at Aam Aadmi Clinic tenders resignation in Punjab's Rupnagar

An MBBS doctor posted at an Aam Aadmi clinic here has tendered his resignation, three days after the opening of the health facility.Patients who came for treatment at the clinic in Malhotra Colony faced inconvenience because of the non-availability of the doctor.Civil Surgeon Rupnagar Dr Parminder Kumar on Thursday said doctor Navsimran Singh had told him that he would leave the job after giving a one-month notice.But he left the job without serving any notice, he said.

PTI | Rupnagar(Pb) | Updated: 18-08-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 21:51 IST
An MBBS doctor posted at an “Aam Aadmi clinic” here has tendered his resignation, three days after the opening of the health facility.

Patients who came for treatment at the clinic in Malhotra Colony faced inconvenience because of the non-availability of the doctor.

Civil Surgeon (Rupnagar) Dr Parminder Kumar on Thursday said doctor Navsimran Singh had told him that he would leave the job after giving a one-month notice.

But he left the job without serving any notice, he said. The civil surgeon said he will recommend a departmental action against the doctor.

Kumar said he has instructed the senior medical officer to make an arrangement of another doctor at the clinic. However, the reason behind the doctor's resignation could not be ascertained. The AAP government on August 15 opened 75 “Aam Aadmi clinics” across the state.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday had said that the clinics would be a stepping stone in revamping the healthcare system in the state. These clinics offer around 100 type of clinical tests for free besides giving medicines to patients at no cost. Each of these clinics has four staff members, including an MBBS doctor and laboratory technician.

