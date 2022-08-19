Shanghai reports 3 new local asymptomatic COVID cases for Aug 18
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 19-08-2022 05:24 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 05:24 IST
- Country:
- China
Shanghai reported three new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Aug. 18, down from four cases a day earlier, while no local symptomatic cases were reported, the same as a day earlier, the city government said on Friday.
No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with two the day before.
Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Aug. 18, unchanged from a day earlier.
Also Read: Shanghai reports 3 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, no symptomatic for Aug 15
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shanghai
Advertisement