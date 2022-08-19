Left Menu

Shanghai reports 3 new local asymptomatic COVID cases for Aug 18

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 19-08-2022 05:24 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 05:24 IST
Shanghai reports 3 new local asymptomatic COVID cases for Aug 18
  • Country:
  • China

Shanghai reported three new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Aug. 18, down from four cases a day earlier, while no local symptomatic cases were reported, the same as a day earlier, the city government said on Friday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with two the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Aug. 18, unchanged from a day earlier.

Also Read: Shanghai reports 3 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, no symptomatic for Aug 15

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; FBI's sealed evidence that led to a search of Trump's home focus of court hearing and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022