PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 21-08-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 20:24 IST
Mizoram logs 80 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Mizoram reported 80 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 122 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 2,36,050, an official said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 717 as no new fatality was reported, he said.

Lunglei district reported 22 cases, followed by Aizawl district (16) and Champhai district (13), he said.

The state now has 649 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,34,684 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 126 on Sunday. The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.42 per cent. The state has tested more than 19.66 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, including 399 on Saturday.

A total of 17,05193 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 8,74,145 first doses, 7,36,176 second doses and 94,872 precaution doses have been administered till Saturday, according to the state health department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

