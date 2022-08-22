Left Menu

China reports 1,985 new COVID cases for Aug 21 vs 2,310 day earlier

That compared with 2,310 new cases a day earlier - 602 symptomatic and 1,708 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Aug. 21, mainland China had confirmed 239,851 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported zero cases, compared with one symptomatic case a day ago, according to local government data.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 22-08-2022 06:44 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 06:44 IST
China reports 1,985 new COVID cases for Aug 21 vs 2,310 day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

Mainland China reported 1,985 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 21, of which 427 were symptomatic and 1,558 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. That compared with 2,310 new cases a day earlier - 602 symptomatic and 1,708 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Aug. 21, mainland China had confirmed 239,851 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported zero cases, compared with one symptomatic case a day ago, according to local government data. Shanghai reported one new local symptomatic cases, compared with none a day earlier, and three local asymptomatic cases reported within quarantined areas, versus two the previous day, local government data showed.

Holiday city Sanya on the southern end of Hainan island, which is battling an outbreak, reported 5,639 symptomatic and 7,799 asymptomatic cases from Aug. 1 through Aug. 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Lumpy skin disease in cattle spreads to over 8 states/UTs; 7,300 animals dead so far

Lumpy skin disease in cattle spreads to over 8 states/UTs; 7,300 animals dea...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022