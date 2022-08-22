Odisha logs 203 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,25,264 on Monday as 203 more people, including 31 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The toll increased to 9,164 as a 70-year-old man in Sundargarh succumbed to the disease, it said.

Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Odisha had recorded 287 infections and a fatality on Sunday.

The state now has 2,368 active cases, while 319 more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,13,679.

The daily positivity rate was at 1.39 per cent as the new cases were detected from 14,634 sample tests in the last 24 hours.

