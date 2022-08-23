Shanghai reports 3 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 1 symptomatic for Aug 22

Shanghai reported three new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Aug. 22, the same as a day earlier, and one local symptomatic case, also the same as a day earlier, the city government said on Tuesday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, the same as the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Aug. 22, unchanged from a day earlier.

