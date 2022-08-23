Shanghai reports 3 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 1 symptomatic for Aug 22
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 23-08-2022 05:21 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 05:21 IST
- Country:
- China
Shanghai reported three new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Aug. 22, the same as a day earlier, and one local symptomatic case, also the same as a day earlier, the city government said on Tuesday.
No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, the same as the day before.
Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Aug. 22, unchanged from a day earlier.
Also Read: Escaping Shanghai's COVID lockdown only to get trapped in Hainan
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shanghai
Advertisement