China reports 1,895 new COVID cases for August 22 vs 1,985 a day earlier

China reported 1,895 new COVID-19 infections on August 22, of which 382 were symptomatic and 1,513 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That is compared with 1,985 new cases a day earlier, 427 symptomatic and 1,558 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Aug. 22, mainland China had confirmed 240,233 cases with symptoms. China capital Beijing reported no new local symptomatic cases, same as a day earlier, according to local government data.

Meanwhile, financial hub Shanghai reported three new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases and one local symptomatic case for Aug. 22. Holiday city Sanya on the southern end of Hainan island, which is battling a major outbreak, reported 5,805 symptomatic and 8,135 asymptomatic cases between Aug. 1 and Aug. 22.

