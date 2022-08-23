Left Menu

China reports 1,895 new COVID cases for August 22 vs 1,985 a day earlier

China reported 1,895 new COVID-19 infections on August 22, of which 382 were symptomatic and 1,513 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That is compared with 1,985 new cases a day earlier, 427 symptomatic and 1,558 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 23-08-2022 06:45 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 06:45 IST
China reports 1,895 new COVID cases for August 22 vs 1,985 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 1,895 new COVID-19 infections on August 22, of which 382 were symptomatic and 1,513 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That is compared with 1,985 new cases a day earlier, 427 symptomatic and 1,558 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Aug. 22, mainland China had confirmed 240,233 cases with symptoms. China capital Beijing reported no new local symptomatic cases, same as a day earlier, according to local government data.

Meanwhile, financial hub Shanghai reported three new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases and one local symptomatic case for Aug. 22. Holiday city Sanya on the southern end of Hainan island, which is battling a major outbreak, reported 5,805 symptomatic and 8,135 asymptomatic cases between Aug. 1 and Aug. 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022