Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official who became the face of America's COVID-19 pandemic response under Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden, said on Monday he was stepping down in December after 54 years of public service. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Japan may lift requirements for pre-departure COVID-19 tests for travelers entering the country, the Nikkei newspaper reported. * China's National Health Commission said COVID-19 has contributed to the decline in the country's marriage and birth rates that has accelerated in recent years due to the high costs of education and child-rearing.

* China reported 1,895 new COVID-19 infections on Aug. 22, of which 382 were symptomatic and 1,513 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. * Shanghai reported three new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Aug. 22, the same as a day earlier, and one local symptomatic case, also the same as a day earlier, the city government said on Tuesday.

AMERICAS * Mexico will file a complaint to the United Nations over the failure to deliver vaccines against COVID-19 that the government bought under a program backed by the World Health Organization, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

* Moderna Inc said it will supply 12 million doses of its variant-adapted shot that targets the Omicron version of the coronavirus to Canada. * The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday signed off on the use of Novavax Inc's vaccine for adolescents aged 12 through 17.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech said on Monday they had sought U.S. authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine booster retooled to target the Omicron variant and would have doses available to ship immediately after regulatory clearance.

* Swiss pharma company Roche Holding launched a COVID-19 test that detects and differentiates the emerging variant of interest BA.2.75. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares were down for a sixth straight session on Tuesday after a renewed spike in European energy prices stoked fears of recession and pushed bond yields higher, while tipping the euro to 20-year lows. * Japan's factory activity growth slowed to a 19-month low in August as output and new order declines deepened, amid growing pressure from persistent rises in raw material and energy costs and weakening global demand.

